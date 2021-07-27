Coming In February

Another podcast awards program has been launched by BENCHMARK's SPORTS PODCAST GROUP. The SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS will take place in FEBRUARY 2022 and will include 27 categories open to podcasts from around the world; submissions cost $99 per company or $50 for independents and are open now. Former SPOTIFY executive DYLAN PUGH is serving as Managing Dir. of SPORTS PODCAST GROUP; The awards advisory board includes FACEBOOK Global Sports Partnerships Director PETER HUTTON, BBC sportscaster GABBY LOGAN, and former SKY SPORTS CEO BARNEY FRANCIS.

PUGH said, “Our ambition is to create a community of sports podcasters around the world, with the core mission of boosting discoverability for both creators and listeners. We want podcasters of all shapes and sizes to engage - through entering awards or becoming judges -- and the more they engage, the more visibility it will bring to their own podcast. We’re also excited to be working with our partners to bring unique offers and benefits to any podcasters that join our community. Watch this space!”

HUTTON said: “As an avid listener of many sports podcasts, I’m delighted to be involved with The SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS on its quest to unite the podcast community whilst celebrating the work of the best in the business. As we are in the midst of an excellent summer of sport, the launch of an independent body like this one is vitally important to ensure that the category continues to grow, but also to shine a spotlight on future stars as they rise through the podcasting ranks.”

