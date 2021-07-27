Received Grants

The NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) / OFFICE OF JUVENILE JUSTICE AND DELINQUENCY PREVENTION (OJJDP) has awarded two grants over three years to ROAD RECOVERY to launch VirtualTrax Programs in all corners of New York State. The VirtualTrax Program developed by ROAD RECOVERY is a CISCO Webex virtual webcasting suite that gives youth and young adults "A Voice to Be Heard" when they find themselves stuck in isolation and cut off from their support networks.

Several celebrities have participated in the VirtualTrax Program, including JAMES HETFIELD (METALLICA), TOM MORELLO (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), PETER FRAMPTON, actress KATHRYN ERBE, PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY), and SLASH.

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF ADDICTION SERVICES AND SUPPORTS (OASAS) Commissioner ARLENE GONZÁLEZ-SÁNCHEZ said, “Congratulations to ROAD RECOVERY on being awarded two 3-year federal grants from the US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DOJ) / OFFICE OF JUVENILE JUSTICE AND DELINQUENCY PREVENTION (OJJDP). OASAS is delighted to offer this option to our Youth Clubhouses. We look forward to your work with the NYU SILVER SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK, to evaluate the impact of the TRAX Program. We have valued our collaborative relationship in the past and look forward to working with you over the next three years.”

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY SILVER SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK Associate Professor & Investigator, Center for Drug Use and HIV|HCV Research JENNIFER I. MANUEL, PhD, LMSW said, “ROAD RECOVERY’s VirtualTrax Program is an innovative platform designed to engage our most vulnerable youth and young adults during a time when COVID-19 has heightened the risk of substance use and social isolation. This evaluation is an important part of the OJJDP-supported program to understand the impact of delivering evidence-based strategies, including peer support, mentoring, and education, through such creative avenues to reduce the risk of substance use and other risky behaviors and to improve the social-emotional health and wellbeing of young people.”

The ROAD RECOVERY grants:

Youth Clubhouses (opioid affected youth), Category 5: Statewide and Regional Mentoring Initiative for Youth Impacted by Opioids and Drug Addiction’ (JANUARY 2021 thru SEPTEMBER 2023):

3-year Grant Amount: $1,250,000 (1 of 8 national grantees, NYS rep).

Opioid Affected Youth Initiative’ (FEBRUARY 2021 thru SEPTEMBER 2023):

3-year Grant Amount: $690,553 (1 of 13 national grantees).

More information at https://roadrecovery.org.





