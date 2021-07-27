URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON's "GOOD MORNING H-TOWN" show has been voted Best Radio Morning Show by readers of the HOUSTON CHRONICLE. KBXX's "GOOD MORNING H-TOWN" features KEISHA NICOLE, J MAC and JESSICA JEANZ.

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON OM/PD TERRI THOMAS commented, “This is an award that voted on by the people. It’s tough to launch a new morning show during a pandemic and I’m overjoyed to see our team rise to the top! I couldn’t be more proud of KEISHA, J MAC and JESSICA. Hard work pays off!”

This is the HOUSTON CHRONICLE's second annual BEST OF THE BEST that highlights the best of HOUSTON in a number of categories including entertainment and leisure, sports, beauty, health, home services and finance, kids and education, legal, people and places, shopping and more.

