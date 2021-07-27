McKenna (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com)

Songwriter and artist LORI McKENNA has signed a multi-faceted deal with NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, CREATIVE NATION and PULSE MUSIC GROUP. The companies will co-publish McKENNA's work, including her catalog, which consists of 12 studio albums and hits with CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, TIM McGRAW and other big Country names. McKENNA also co-wrote the "A Star Is Born" track, "Always Remember Us This Way."

The new deal encompasses her existing publishing arrangement with CREATIVE NATION. CONCORD has acquired her catalog.

"I’m thrilled and thankful to keep doing what I love most with my CREATIVE NATION family in NASHVILLE," said McKENNA. "I’m so excited to add PULSE and CONCORD in this next chapter and I look forward to what’s to come."

“As both a songwriter and an artist, LORI McKENNA has contributed to some of the most notable and groundbreaking hits in Country music and beyond," said CONCORD Chief Publishing Exec. JIM SELBY. "CONCORD is honored to be chosen as the home for her catalog. Our creative teams worldwide are looking forward to working closely with LORI, alongside CREATIVE NATION and PULSE, to champion the hits still to come.”

« see more Net News