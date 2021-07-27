Special Broadcast

Another TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON Town Hall broadcast will look at the "labor shortage" in NEW JERSEY.

"HELP WANTED, HELP NEEDED," airing on THURSDAY (7/29) at 7p (ET), will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT and will examine the employment situation from the perspectives of both employer and employee, with a panel including RUTGERS professor Dr. JAMES W. HUGHES, NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION Chief Government Affairs Officer CHRISSY BUTEAS, and NEW JERSEY POLICY PERSPECTIVE Sr. Policy Analyst PETER CHEN.

SCOTT said, “The economic recovery is underway, yet many businesses are struggling to hire and many workers face challenges reentering the workforce.”

