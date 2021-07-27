Dusty Rhodes

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON DC has hired DUSTY RHODES for a new position of Chief Development Officer. He'll be responsible for all aspects of fundraising initiatives.

RHODES spent years at Contemporary Christian WAY MEDIA in several roles, including morning show, PD, GM, COO, CDO, and SVP, and most recently as a consultant for nonprofits in fundraising and leadership.

“I have always had a heart for WASHINGTON, DC," shared RHODES. "I was born and raised there. I’m grateful and excited to be joining KEVIN KRUEGER and the WGTS 91.9 team to serve this community at such an important and strategic time in our nation’s history!”

WGTS President/GM KEVIN KRUEGER said, “What an honor it is to welcome DUSTY to our team. His experience in development and natural ability to connect with people will make a difference in both the immediate and long term for this organization."



RHODES starts in AUGUST (8/30).

« see more Net News