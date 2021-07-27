New Home Of The Heels

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS football and men's basketball are moving affiliates in RALEIGH-DURHAM, going from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTKK to CURTIS MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WPTF-A-W253CY under a multi-year agreement with LEARFIELD's TAR HEEL SPORTS PROPERTIES making WPTF the flagship for the school's radio network. Longtime TAR HEELS radio voice JONES ANGELL will return to call the games.

“We are excited about this partnership with CURTIS MEDIA GROUP, which will help us tell the great stories of CAROLINA Athletics in the TRIANGLE area and across the state,’’ said UNC Associate Athletic Director for External Communications ROBBI PICKERAL EVANS. “We know that CAROLINA fans are excited about the year to come, and CURTIS MEDIA’s wide reach will help us connect and stay connected with our supporters.”

“As the largest privately owned radio group in NORTH CAROLINA, we understand the power of the CAROLINA brand,’’ said CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Pres./COO TRIP SAVERY. “We are very pleased to welcome CAROLINA alumni and fans to listen to TAR HEEL football and basketball on WPTF this fall.”

