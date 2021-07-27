'Under The Volcano'

The UNIVERSAL PICTURES documentary "Under The Volcano" reveals the untold story of SIR GEORGE MARTIN's iconic AIR STUDIOS MONTSERRAT, featuring interviews with THE POLICE's STING, ANDY SUMMERS and STEWART COPELAND, DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER, DURAN DURAN' s NICK RHODES, MIDGE URE, JIMMY BUFFETT and VERDINE WHITE, with never-before-seen footage and images.

The documentary will be available on digital release AUGUST 17th in the U.S. Directed by GRACIE OTTO ("The Last Impresario") and produced by CODY GREENWOOD, "Under The Volcano" charts the rise and fall of AIR STUDIOS MONTSERRAT, the recording studio at the center of the pop universe in the '80s.

Built by THE BEATLES’ producer SIR GEORGE MARTIN in 1979, AIR STUDIOS MONTSERRAT was a custom-built, state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a CARIBBEAN paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio not only attracted the biggest musical talent on the planet but was the birthplace of mega-hits such as "Money For Nothing" and "Every Breath You Take."

For a decade, AIR MONTSERRAT formed the backdrop to monumental events in music history including the break-up of THE POLICE, the reunion of THE ROLLING STONES, and the reinvigoration of PAUL McCARTNEY after the tragic murder of JOHN LENNON. After a decade of hits, and at the peak of its popularity, the studio was destroyed when the island was hit by a series of devastating natural disasters.

Through personal accounts and backed by a blistering soundtrack, "Under The Volcano" is the definitive account of SIR GEORGE MARTIN's studio at the end of the world, a place that generated a perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, ushering in music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

