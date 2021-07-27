Lollapalooza 2021 To Livestream On Hulu

LOLLAPALOOZA 2021, scheduled to take place in CHICAGO, JULY 29th through AUGUST 1st, will be exclusive available to subscribers on HULU.

More than eight hours of live music daily will stream, with sets from STEVE AOKI, TYLER THE CREATOR, FOO FIGHTERS, JACK HARLOW and more, starting at 11a PT/2p ET every day. Steve Aoki, Tyler, the Creator, Foo Fighters, Jack Harlow, and more. The show starts at 11a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET every day.

Click here for more.





« see more Net News