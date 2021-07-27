Kate Guarrieri

NEDERLANDER CONCERTS has added KATE GUARRIERI to its talent booking team. GUARRIERI brings over a decade of talent buying, marketing and project management experience to the independent event promotion firm.

GUARRIERI will work with the talent booking team to program NEDERLANDER’s core venues, including VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE in PASO ROBLES, CA; CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM; SAN JOSE CIVIC; CALIFORNIA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER in SAN JOSE; HEART HELATH PARK in SACRAMENTO, and SOMO CONCERTS in SONOMA COUNTY, among others. She will also seek new regional and national tour opportunities to include arenas and all other venue sizes.

NEDERLANDER CONCERTS CEO ALEX HODGES commented, “KATE’s national touring experience is a perfect fit to expand our booking department’s efforts. As we continue to add venues, route, and curate tours, it is essential to enhance our team with seasoned professionals, and we are thrilled KATE is joining our team.”

Added GUARRIERI, “I am excited to join the NEDERLANDER CONCERTS team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of their touring goals.”

GUARRIERI previously worked for LIVE NATION as a local talent buyer and national tour director, booking high-profile live events ranging from 2,000 capacity theatres to 40,000 capacity stadiums. She has worked with artists such as FOO FIGHTERS, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, INCUBUS, SIA, CHRIS STAPLETON, BON IVER, LEON BRIDGES, AVRIL LAVIGNE, RAY LaMONTAGNE, MASSIVE ATTACK, WEIRD AL YANKOVIC, ALT-J and more. GUARRIERI has also gone on the road as a LIVE NATION representative for national tours, including FALL OUT BOY.PARAMORE, ODDBALL COMEDY TOUR and MUSE. Prior to LIVE NATION, she started her career in music at B.R.E. PRESENTS in HADDONFIELD, NJ.

NEDERLANDER CONCERTS has booked over 200 shows this year and will present 10 GRUPO FIRME dates kicking off this FRIDAY, JULY 30th, with seven back-to-back shows at STAPLES CENTER, followed by dates in PHOENIX, SAN DIEGO and BAKERSFIELD.

« see more Net News