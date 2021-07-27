Joey Jordison (Facebook Photo)

TMZ has reported that former SLIPKNOT drummer JOEY JORDISON died in his sleep on MONDAY, according to his family. He was 46.

A statement from the JORDISON family said, "We are heartbroken to share the news that JOEY JORDISON, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on JULY 26th, 2021. He was 46. JOEY’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew JOEY, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of JOEY have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and ask the media and public to respect their wishes."

JORDISON was an original member of SLIPKNOT starting in 1995, and played drums on five of their studio albums. After leaving SLIPKNOT in 2013, he formed the band SCAR THE MARTYR and also played guitar for the band MURDERDOLLS. JORDISON also played with artists like ROB ZOMBIE, METALLICA, KORN, OTEP and MINISTRY.





« see more Net News