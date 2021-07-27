Looking For Two

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP is looking for a content creator for Classic Rock WPDH/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY and Alternative WRRV/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, with the latter also including brand manager.

The positions require the candidate to write and create clickable, sharable local content on the stations' online platforms, working creatively and collaboratively with the on-air, online, production and sales teams, and advertising partners. Additional duties could include talent coaching, station imaging, music scheduling and other responsibilities assigned by the Director Of Content. For these positions, contact Lindsay.Rayner@townsquaremedia.com.

















