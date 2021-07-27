Mark Elliott

MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING AC WLXT (LITE 96.3)/PETROSKEY-TRAVERSE CITY, MI morning man MARK ELLIOTT will now also be heard on stations nationwide as he joins LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS as a fill-in host.

Said ELLIOTT, “I’ve worked with CHRIS [REEVES] and JONATHON before and know that they produce some killer formats. I’m excited to work with stations across the country again to make great radio.”

LRN VP Programming REEVES added, "MARK is not only a wonderful person, he’s a fantastic and relatable air-talent. We’re fortunate, having him join the LRN team.”

ELLIOTT will start working at a variety of formats starting this weekend.

