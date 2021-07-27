Vidler

The latest webinar in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated program will be “All Audio Is Not Alike: What Each Type Brings To Listeners And Advertisers,” presented by SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Pres. JEFF VIDLER.

The presentation will offer data from the company's “Radio On The Move 2021 Update” survey of Canadian listeners, which found, among other things, that listeners have different reasons and preferences for audio in different circumstances, such as in the car versus at home.

The presentation will be streamed at noon (CT) on AUGUST 25th.

« see more Net News