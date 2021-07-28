-
WIND (AM 560 The Answer)/Chicago Shuffling Afternoon, Evening Lineup
July 28, 2021 at 4:59 AM (PT)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO is reshuffling its weekday afternoon and evening lineup, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.
The new schedule, effective AUGUST 16th, puts SALEM syndicated talker CHARLIE KIRK in the 1-3p (CT) slot, SALEM's SEBASTIAN GORKA 3-4p, and local host SHAUN THOMPSON 4-7p, pushing PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEAN HANNITY from 2-5p to tape delay 10p-midnight, followed by GORKA's additional hours on tape delay midnight-2p.
THE ANSWER has also picked up BRUCE DUMONT's long-running CHICAGO-based syndicated "BEYOND THE BELTWAY" for SUNDAYS 10p-midnight on tape delay.