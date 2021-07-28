Q2 Results

SPOTIFY second quarter 2021 revenue rose 23% year-to-year to €2.331 billion (28% on a constant currency basis), while premium revenue increased 17% to €2,056 million (20% constant currency) and ad-supported revenue, led by direct and podcast sales and reflecting a soft 2020 second quarter due to the pandemic, grew 110% to €275 million (126% constant currency). However, average revenue per user among premium subscribers fell 3% (flat on a constant currency basis). Free cash flow increased by €7 million to €34 million.

A disappointment came in the total number of monthly active users, which rose 22% to 365 million but fell short of guidance, blamed on the pandemic's effect in several markets and the pause of marketing in some territories; the company noted improvement in the second half of the quarter. The number of premium subscribers grew 20% to 165 million.

As for the company's foray into podcasting, SPOTIFY ended the quarter with 2.9 million podcasts on the platform, up from 2.6 million at the end of first quarter, and the company noted "modest" improvement in the percentage of users engaging with podcast content.

The company also announced the first podcast producers to sign up for SPOTIFY Open Access, the previously-announced system allowing podcasters and audiobook publishers to distribute their existing paid content to subscribers through SPOTIFY's platform. The list includes ACAST, DER SPIEGEL, GLOW.FM, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, MAMAMIA, MEDIAPART, MEMBERFUL SLATE, STORYTEL, SUPPORTING CAST, SUPERCAST, THE MOTLEY FOOL, and VOX MEDIA.

« see more Net News