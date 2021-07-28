Sponsorship Deal

WYNN RESORTS has struck a multi-year advertising and sponsorship deal to promote its WYNNBET sports betting app on CUMULUS MEDIA radio stations and WESTWOOD ONE. WYNNBET will be promoted via ads and studio sponsorships on CUMULUS stations, promotion on WESTWOOD ONE sports play-by-play, on-site events, and endorsements from local hosts and CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME.

"This partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA provides WYNNBET the ability to deliver specific, customized messaging to targeted markets throughout CUMULUS' network of hundreds of stations," said WYNN INTERACTIVE CEO CRAIG BILLINGS. "In addition, WYNNBET will have a significant advertising presence on WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated programming, including football pre-game and play-by-play, and we will work with CUMULUS to create some exciting, branded content over the life of the partnership."

"With Wynn's focus on exceptional quality and high-touch customer experiences, we believe WYNNBET will be a leader among the sports betting apps, and we are excited to deploy our unique assets to grow its business," said CUMULUS MEDIA CEO MARY G. BERNER. "The sports betting market is now the fastest growing advertising category, and this innovative partnership solidifies CUMULUS's position in this exciting arena."

