Launches 'Luminary Scores' Label With Composer Alan Lazar

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC will roll out LUMINARY SCORES, with composer ALAN LAZAR. Hosted across some 60 albums over the next year, the series features an exclusive premium collection of production music from a roster of "A-list film and television composers, curated by LAZAR."

LAZAR said, “I’ve admired what BMG has achieved over the last five years, creating an impressive presence in production music. Having a home here for LUMINARY SCORES feels like the perfect fit and our featured composers are confident that their works are well-represented with BMGPM’s global reach. We’re going to tell a lot of wonderful visual stories.”

BMGPM EVP/Global Managing Director JOHN CLIFFORD added, “ALAN’s talent, knowledge and network in this space is exceptional. Through this collaboration, BMGPM’s repertoire is bolstered on a whole new level, expanding the choice of music solutions with access to premium score music from some of the best composers in this realm that have an intuition for crafting moments that seamlessly connect story, pace, plot, and character.”

