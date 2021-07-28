Podcast Deal

iHEARTMEDIA will partner with the NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION on new podcasts leveraging the league's audio archives. The first show from the deal will debut this FALL.

“We are excited to expand the league’s audio offerings to fans by teaming up with iHEARTMED(A to deliver NBA content and storytelling to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said NBA SVP/National & Local Network Partnerships DAVID DENENBERG. “We look forward to reaching more fans with content about our teams, players and history through this partnership.”

“The NBA is one of the toughest leagues in the world. These are relentless athletes, with a grueling schedule, at the absolute height of their game,” said iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT. “Their stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHEART alone can deliver that.”

BLOOMBERG initially reported the deal, which was subsequently announced in a press release.

