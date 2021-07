Dana

RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" has added several new affiliates.

Among the stations picking up DANA LOESCH's syndicated talk show are MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY/PEORIA, IL; INNER BANKS MEDIA News-Talk WTIB/WILLIAMSTON-GREENVILLE, NC and WRHT (TALK 96,3)/MOREHEAD CITY-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, NC; LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WRTA-A-W253CJ/ALTOONA, PA; RADIOCORP OF JACKSON News-Talk WNWS-F/JACKSON, TN; FOREVER BROADCASTING News-Talk WKST-A-W250CW/NEW CASTLE, PA; BOLD GOLD MEDIA News-Talk WPSN-A-W270CC-W282BF (WAYNE-PIKE NEWS RADIO)/HONESDALE, PA (replacing the late RUSH LIMBAUGH); and FOREVER MEDIA News-Talk simulcast WNTJ-A/JOHNSTOWN, PA-WNTI-A/SOMERSET, PA (also replacing LIMBAUGH's show).

