C-Suite Changes

WIDEORBIT President/EVP/Sales BRUCE ROBERTS is retiring from the company after 20 years in his current position, prompting several promotions at the company. While ROBERTS will remain on board as an advisor to CEO ERIC MATHEWSON and a major shareholder, COO TIM SWIFT will add President duties. VP/Sales TONI COONCE is being upped to EVP/Sales; DAVE ASTON has been promoted to SVP/National Sales; RICK DORN is being named VP/Local Sales; SVP DON DURAND is moving from International Sales to the Product Division; Sr. Dir./Marketing MEGAN TOBIN is becoming Chief Marketing Officer; and C3METRIC COO JEFF GREENFIELD has joined WIDEORBIT as SVP/Buy Side.

"BRUCE's contribution to both WIDEORBIT management and revenue growth has been immense," said CEO ERIC MATHEWSON. "There is no doubt that without BRUCE's sales expertise, charisma, and patience, WIDEORBIT would not be nearly as successful an organization. Thankfully, we have a talented and deep bench of managers at WIDEORBIT, and we congratulate those taking on new roles to help WIDEORBIT clients as we continue to focus on providing our clients world-class software and support."

