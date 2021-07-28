Football Specials

AUDACY Sports stations in nine of its markets will be producing a special series of local NFL training camp shows for exclusive live and on-demand distribution through its digital platforms.

"TRAINING CAMP LIVE," which will be available live MONDAYS and FRIDAYS from JULY 30th through SEPTEMBER 3rd and on-demand, will be produced by WEEI-F/BOSTON; WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO; KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS; KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY; WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK; WIP/PHILADELPHIA; KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH; KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO; and WJFK (106.7 THE FAN) and WTEM-A (980 THE TEAM)/WASHINGTON.

“Training camp is the perfect time to capture pro football fans who are excited about the start of the season,” said VP/Sports MATT VOLK. “By identifying insiders throughout our markets, this exclusive digital content will give fans a front row seat to all of the training camp and preseason storylines surrounding their favorite team.”

