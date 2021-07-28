Now On Samsung Plus

AUDIOBOOM's top 100 podcasts will be available to SAMSUNG Galaxy device users through the SAMSUNG FREE app under a new distribution partnership.

“Through this partnership with SAMSUNG Podcasts, our creators will have the opportunity to grow audience and increase the value of their work,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “SAMSUNG FREE will be an excellent outlet to increase discovery for our top shows.”

