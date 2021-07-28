Next Week

With the convention looming next week (AUGUST 3-6) in NASHVILLE, PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the final keynote session, to be added to next THURSDAY morning's opening. "How We Talk About Race In Podcasting" will feature SLATE Exec. Producer of Podcasts ALICIA MONTGOMERY, LOS ANGELES TIMES columnist and "ASIAN ENOUGH" co-creator FRANK SHYONG, and NPR "CODE SWITCH" Editor LEAH DONNELLA.

ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcast Editor PERRY MICHAEL SIMON will be moderating a panel on WEDNESDAY (8/4) at 11:45a (CT), "What Can A Network Do For You (And How Can You Join One)?," with AUDIOBOOM's BRENDAN REGAN, "GOOD MONS BAD CHOICES" co-creators JAMILAH MAPP and ERICA DICKERSON, and OBSESSED NETWORK founder and "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED" co-creator PATRICK HINDS on the panel, discussing the pros and cons of being on a podcast network versus staying independent as well as exactly what "network" means in 2021.

