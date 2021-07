Daye (Facebook)

KADIE DAYE joins TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WYRK/BUFFALO as part of the “CLAY & COMPANY” morning show, starting TODAY (7/28). She had been evening host at SOUND MANAGEMENT LLC Top 40 WNDV (U93)/SOUTH BEND, IN since SEPTEMBER of 2019, as well as hosting a SATURDAY morning shift there.

DAYE succeeds former WYRK morning team member VAL TOWNSEND, who departed in late MAY.

