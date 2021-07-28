New Hire

CLAIRE HEINICHEN joined SPOTIFY’s NASHVILLE team in JUNE as Country Editor, a newly-created position that reports to NASHVILLE Head of Editorial RACHEL WHITNEY. She arrived from YOUTUBE MUSIC, where she had been Country Music Content Specialist in NASHVILLE since NOVEMBER 2019.

Before YOUTUBE, she was Manager of Fandom and Commerce at digital marketing and strategy company MONKEYVILLE ON VINE from 2017 to 2019, and Social Media Coordinator at CMT and writer for CMT News from 2015 to 2017.

