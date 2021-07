Tesh

THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW host JOHN TESH's "Roundball Rock" is back as the theme music for NBC's coverage of men's and women's basketball at the TOKYO OLYMPICS. The score, composed by TESH some 30 years ago, was used as the theme music for "NBA ON NBC" TV coverage from 1990 through 2002.

The CHICAGO SUN-TIMES has more.

« see more Net News