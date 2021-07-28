Hudson

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) has upped GM DONNY HUDSON to EVP of Local media for radio/TV & digital for all SBS markets. HUDSON, a MIAMI native, will retain his role as GM, working from SBS' MIAMI offices.

SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ commented, "DONNY has proven to be an industry leader in the over 20 years with SBS. As General Manager, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives and, alongside his team, has delivered incredible results for the company. His belief in "teamwork" is what has allowed him to be a great leader and respected by the staff, which is one of the most important qualities for success. Congratulations to our new EVP of Local Media."

HUDSON added, "I am honored to have been selected for the position of EVP of Local Media. As part of the SBS family for over two decades, I have learned, grown, and most of all have been blessed with a team of incredibly talented professionals. I am a true believer that you are only a great leader if you have an amazing team. I am grateful and honored for this opportunity."

