Lollapalooza Radio Airs From July 30-August 4

LOLLAPALOOZA returns to CHICAGO this weekend, one year after being on hiatus due to the Pandemic (NET NEWS 5/19), and SIRIUSXM Channel 104 will become LOLLAPALOOZA RADIO. Performances and interviews will be broadcast from the grounds starting FRIDAY, JULY 30th at 12p (ET) through WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4th. Artists to be featured include STEVE AOKI, MARSHMELLO, MODEST MOUSE, FLO MILLI, and more.

Weekend-long coverage hosted by SIRIUSXM’s JULIA CUNNINGHAM, GRAY RIZZY and J1 will air on LOLLAPALOOZA RADIO with additional sets airing across ALT NATION (Ch. 36), HIP HOP NATION (Ch. 44), THE HEAT (Ch. 46), BPM (Ch. 51), DIPLO’S REVOLUTION (Ch. 52), SIRIUSXMU (Ch. 35), THE SPECTRUM (Ch. 28), SIRIUSXM CHILL (Ch. 53), and more. Click here for more info.





