Dusty Hill (Facebook Photo)

TMZ has reported that ZZ TOP bassist DUSTY HILL has died at his home in HOUSTON. He was 72. HILL had a recent hip injury that forced him to forego several U.S. tour dates with the band.

A statement from his band members BILLY GIBBONS and FRANK BEARD on the ZZ TOP FACEBOOK page said, "We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, DUSTY HILL, has passed away in his sleep at home in HOUSTON, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ TOP fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

HILL was an original member of ZZ TOP starting in 1969, and played bass on all 15 of their studio albums.

