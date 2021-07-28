Acquisition

Podcast company AMAZE MEDIA LABS has acquired MATTY STAUDT's JAM STREET MEDIA for an undisclosed price. AMAZE, headed by ROBERT TUCHMAN, BRETT SKLAR, and STEPHEN MASTER, owns several networks, including the HOCKEY PODCAST NETWORK, BASKETBALL PODCAST NETWORK, and EAT, DRINK & DINE; JAM STREET produces "APPALACHIAN MYSTERIA" and "DEEP COVER: THE REAL DONNIE BRASCO" and a portfolio of branded content podcasts.

TUCHMAN said, “Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of communication. With the combination of AMAZE MEDIA LABS and JAM STREET MEDIA, we are truly developing the next level of storytelling that connects celebrities, brands, and live experiences with the audiences that are eager to hear their words of leadership, motivation, creativity, education, and impact. I cannot express how thrilled I am to work with a giant of the industry, MATTY STAUDT, of JAM STREET.”

STAUDT, the former STITCHER Dir./Content and iHEARTRADIO VP/Podcast Programming who launched JAM STREET in 2019, said, “Since we started STITCHER in 2007, it’s been my pleasure to watch our industry grow into what it is today. Creating beautiful shows that highlight great audio storytelling is my passion and what we strive to do in all our projects. This combination of AMAZE MEDIA LABS with JAM STREET will allow hundreds of brands to reach their intended audiences and give the best client experience in the business. Quality is something important to both ROBERT and myself and it comes through in our shows.”

TUCHMAN will serve as CEO and STAUDT as EVP/Head of Content & Production of the combined entity, with SKLAR as Co-Founder/COO and MASTER Co-Founder/CMO, HOPE NEWMAN as EVP/Head of Client Services, and LAURA PETASNICK as VP/Head of Branded Sales.

