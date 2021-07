Post Malone To Headline

DALLAS, TX's POST MALONE will headline POSTY FEST 2021, OCTOBER 30-31 in ARLINGTON, TX. This year's event will be an open-air event outside AT&T STADIUM.

A POSTY FEST 2021 artist lineup has yet to be announced for the two-day festival featuring music, art, food, culture and beer.

