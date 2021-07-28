Swearingen (Facebook)

AUDACY Country KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA Dir./Promotions DANA SWEARINGEN adds those duties for sister Country KSON/SAN DIEGO.

Prior to re-joining KFRG (the station that gave her her start in radio) in 2019, she was Producer/Social for the syndicated “THE BIG TIME WITH WHITNEY ALLEN” show (NET NEWS 3/15/19). She added overnight hosting duties (2-7a) at the station in MAY (NET NEWS 5/18/21).





