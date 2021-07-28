Ready For Its IPO

VIVENDI has just announced the fiscal results of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP for Q2 – the quarter ending JUNE 2021.

UNIVERSAL plans a SEPTEMBER spin-out listing of the company in AMSTERDAM. The Q2 2021 results represent the last full quarter in which VIVENDI will be UMG's majority owner.

Recorded music streaming revenue at UMG soared in Q2, up by 29.7% year over year. Quarterly recorded music streaming revenues in the period weighed in at $1.35bn.

UMG’s total recorded music revenues (across all formats) also rose 29.7% year over year in the quarter, up to $1.99bn.

This rise was helped by a 72.6% year over year jump in quarterly physical music sales – up to $302m – as well as a 24.3% yearly rise in licensing income.

Music publishing revenues at UMG in Q2 were very slightly up versus the same quarter of 2020 (+1.2%), while merchandise (and ‘other’) sales rose 67.2%.

Across all divisions, including publishing and recorded music, UMG posted $2.44bn in revenues in Q2… up by a whopping 25.5% year over year.

UMG – across all its divisions, including publishing and recorded music – posted an EBITDA of $995 million in the first six months of 2021, up by some 31.8% year over year.

That represented a half-year EBITDA margin of 21.5%, significantly up on an 18.8% margin in the same period of 2020, and a 16.9% margin in the same period of 2019.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC's biggest revenue-generating recording artist in the second quarter of 2021, was BTS.

BTS is distributed outside of SOUTH KOREA by SONY MUSIC's THE ORCHARD. However, UMG partners with BIG HIT/HYBE on the band’s JAPANESE-language output.

UMG’s second biggest artist in revenue-generating terms in Q2 was JUSTIN BIEBER, followed by OLIVIA RODRIGO, THE WEEKND and POP SMOKE.

VIVENDI is preparing to list 60% of UMG on the AMSTERDAM stock exchange on SEPT. 21st.

The FRENCH company currently owns 80% of UMG, having already sold 20% of the music firm to a TENCENT-led consortium.

Following the listing, VIVENDI is expected to hold on to 10% ownership in UMG.

The remaining 10% will be owned by PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LT.D. -- either in its entirety, or alongside a fellow investor.

