Environmental Awareness

It has been 81 years since WOODIE GUTHRIE released his iconic album, Dust Bowl Ballads. Now, ELEKTRA RECORDS will be releasing new versions of the songs as HOME IN THIS WORLD: WOODY GUTHRIE’S DUST BOWL BALLADS, curated by music supervisor and producer RANDALL POSTER. The songs are reinterpreted by a variety of artists including LEE ANN WOMACK, JOHN PAUL WHITE, MARK LANEGAN, LILLIE MAE, SHOVELS & ROPE, CHRIS THILE, COLTER WALL, WATKINS FAMILY HOUR, THE SECRET SISTERS, THE FELICE BROTHERS, PARKER MILSAP, LOST DOG STREET BAND, WAXAHATCHEE and SWAMP DOG.

Awareness from the project will help to support the nonprofit KISS THE GROUND, whose mission is to awaken people to the possibilities of regenerative agriculture and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, immersive programming and advocacy.

KISS THE GROUND Co-Founder, Educator and Policy Director FINIAN MAKEPEACE said, "I was thrilled when RANDALL first told me about this project and his vision for tying the album to KISS THE GROUND’s mission. Music is a powerful tool for carving out a path to a regenerative future!”

POSTER said, “WOODY GUTHRIE’s Dust Bowl Ballads is as relevant as ever. While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change.”

The project will be released on SEPTEMBER 10th.

