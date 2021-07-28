Jack White (Photo: D Free / Shutterstock.com)

JACK WHITE has announced the launch of JACK WHITE ART & DESIGN, a comprehensive new multimedia website cataloging his creative work spanning more than two decades, a comprehensive look at his award-winning artistic career through hundreds of photographs and videos, many of which have never been viewed by the public, showcasing key works within such wide-ranging practices as Industrial Design, Interior Design, Furniture & Upholstery, Graphic Design, Instruments & Hardware, Sculpture, Vinyl Concepts, Film Directing, and Photography.

Born in DETROIT in 1975 and currently residing in NASHVILLE, JACK WHITE is an interdisciplinary artist, equally as conversant in sculpture and upholstery as he is in music and songwriting. Exposed to both mid-century modern design and local DETROIT CASS CORRIDOR artists like GORDON NEWTON and ROBERT SESTOK while apprenticing under master upholsterer BRIAN MULDOON, WHITE would take that initial inspiration and open his own upholstery shop, THIRD MAN UPHOLSTERY, in 1996. Housed in DETROIT’s artist-friendly PIONEER BUILDING, WHITE would not only run his business from the location, but also utilize it to work on sculpture and songwriting. Upon his closing of the space in 1998, he left a ceiling beam scrawled with the message, “JACK WHITE was here and part of him will never leave.”

The past 20 years have seen WHITE further exploring his design muse via myriad projects under the THIRD MAN RECORDS umbrella.

JACK WHITE ART & DESIGN surveys White’s body of work through detailed pages breaking down his efforts through individual practice. Industrial Design showcases WHITE’s concept and design for the innovative THIRD MAN PRESSING plant and other facilities, including the first-ever published interior photos of his famed THIRD MAN RECORDING STUDIO, home to almost all of his recordings since its 2008 inception. Other examples in this field include CLARK PARK BASEBALL FIELD in SOUTHWEST DETROIT and the customized THIRD MAN ROLLING RECORD STORE.

WHITE’s work within Interior Design includes THIRD MAN RECORDS shops and headquarters in DETROIT and NASHVILLE, plus his own THREE PIN ALLEY, a professional bowling alley with bar and lounge that took over a year and a half to complete.

Commented THIRD MAN's BEN BLACKWELL, “To work with JACK WHITE, to watch him work at anything…is to witness the mind of an artist as it explores and problem solves. In carpentry and interior design, being in JACK’s presence during the ideation process, the hypotheticals and head tilting, can be both inspiring and maddening. There’s no reason a building needs to have acoustical tiles, tin ceilings or shiny yellow floors. But that’s not the point. The point is to make something beautiful. Any myrmidon can buy a building and start running a business selling chicken feet, but to take an empty space, to envision what you’d like it to look like, not just visually, but spatially, texturally, experientially, and design into that vision, making and taking the occasional left turns, keeping architects and contractors on their toes and folks like myself, who have to find the kind way to say ‘No JACK, I don’t think a fog machine would be a good idea for the pressing plant.’

“And then to hear him explain it, with a viewing window, the public looking in, tight spotlights over each individual record press, calling the beauty and the cinematic quality he wants to highlight in this situation… most of the time I find myself saying ‘When you put it that way, it does sound pretty impressive.’”

« see more Net News