Finalists

The finalists for the 2021 NEW YORK FESTIVALS Radio Awards has been selected by the event's Grand Jury. Winners will be announced at the Storytellers Gala held in LAS VEGAS at the NAB SHOW in OCTOBER. Among the finalists were the CBC, RTÉ IRELAND, the BBC, CBS NEWS RADIO, BLOOMBERG, SPOTIFY, AUDIBLE, VIACOMCBS, RADIO NEW ZEALAND, WESTWOOD ONE, SIRIUSXM, ESPN, and NATIONAL RADIO of ARGENTINA.

VP/Exec. Dir. ROSE ANDERSON said, “Once again, this year’s Finalists in addition to appealing to their own listeners, also impressed the Grand Jury with their mastery of the audio medium. Across all genres, they proved that radio -- the original social medium -- is robust and thriving. From podcasts and audiobooks to sound art and breaking news, these talented storytellers bring the world together and engage in real time.”

See the complete list of finalists by clicking here.

