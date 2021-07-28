-
Mike Setlock Exits ERG Music For Nielsen Company
After a remarkable 25-year run at ERG MUSIC as VP Programming, MIKE SETLOCK exits his post for a position at the NIELSEN COMPANY.
Remarked SETLOCK, "It has been a dream come true all these years to program and curate multi-format music selections for the DJ market. I want to thank all the record label promo reps who I have worked with all these years in both the U.S. and CANADA. I am excited to start my new venture with NIELSEN."
SETLOCK can be reached at (716) 698-4427 or at mikes@signaturebuffalo.com.