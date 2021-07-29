-
If You Want To Know What An Olympic Champion Is Feeling ... Ask An Olympic Champion!
With the world talking about SIMONE BILES’ decision to pull herself from competition in the TOKYO OIYMPICS for “medical reasons,” which turned out to be mental health-related, iHEARTRADIO AC WASH/WASHINGTON, DC’s TOBY+CHILLI turned to someone who can actually relate with the mental, physical and emotional stress BILES was facing – 1996 OLYMPIC Gymnastics Champion DOMINIQUE DAWES.
The SILVER SPRING, MD native, known as "AWESOME DAWESOME" won the gold in the 1996 ATLANTA OIYMPICS as a member of the “Magnificent Seven” team. She’s also the first African-American woman to win an individual OLYMPIC medal in artistic gymnastics, and the first black person – of any nationality or gender – to win OLYMPIC Gold in gymnastics.
“Trust me, SIMONE BILES did not go to the OLYMPICS with the plan to pull out,” DAWES told the DC-based iHEARTRADIO hosts. “She is the GOAT for a reason… They have just been through so much – these athletes – this last year – it is not up to us to judge her.
