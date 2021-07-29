Talkin' Olympics

With the world talking about SIMONE BILES’ decision to pull herself from competition in the TOKYO OIYMPICS for “medical reasons,” which turned out to be mental health-related, iHEARTRADIO AC WASH/WASHINGTON, DC’s TOBY+CHILLI turned to someone who can actually relate with the mental, physical and emotional stress BILES was facing – 1996 OLYMPIC Gymnastics Champion DOMINIQUE DAWES.

The SILVER SPRING, MD native, known as "AWESOME DAWESOME" won the gold in the 1996 ATLANTA OIYMPICS as a member of the “Magnificent Seven” team. She’s also the first African-American woman to win an individual OLYMPIC medal in artistic gymnastics, and the first black person – of any nationality or gender – to win OLYMPIC Gold in gymnastics.

“Trust me, SIMONE BILES did not go to the OLYMPICS with the plan to pull out,” DAWES told the DC-based iHEARTRADIO hosts. “She is the GOAT for a reason… They have just been through so much – these athletes – this last year – it is not up to us to judge her.

