Partnership

iHEARTMEDIA stations will stream on TUNEIN under a new partnership agreement that makes iHEARTMEDIA a local advertising sales representative for TUNEIN, with TUNEIN also utilizing iHEART's TRITON DIGITAL supply side platform for local direct and programmatic sales.

“The TUNEIN and iHEART partnership is a great marriage of content and technology enabled by TRITON’s cutting edge and comprehensive suite of audio advertising technology to support streaming audio and podcasts businesses with both direct and programmatic sales. With TRITON’s SSP, local advertisers will now have the ability to reach additional iHEART and TUNEIN listeners through both direct and programmatic sales,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Data Officer/Pres. of Revenue Strategies BRIAN KAMINSKY. “We are also excited that TUNEIN’s open radio platform allows us to share our content and programming with even more streaming radio fans. TRITON’s Audio Ad Tech delivers targeted audio advertising across the entire spectrum of listening platforms -- web, mobile apps, smart speakers and across other distribution platforms like TUNEIN.”

“The relationship with iHEART demonstrates the power of TUNEIN’s open platform to flexibly align with the content, distribution and monetization assets of our partners to jointly create new and previously unrecognized value,” said TUNEIN CRO ROB DEICHERT. “We’re incredibly pleased to partner with iHEARTMEDIA and TRITON as we continue our mission to delight listeners and reinvent radio for a connected world.”

iHEARTMEDIA stations previously streamed exclusively via the iHEARTRADIO app.

« see more Net News