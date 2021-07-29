Skaggs (Photo: Russ Carson / Carson Photoworks)

RICKY SKAGGS has added new KENTUCKY THUNDER band members, with MIKE ROGERS performing tenor vocals and playing rhythm guitar and BILLY CONTRERAS on fiddle. This comes as PAUL BREWSTER retires from the Bluegrass band and MIKE BARNETT recovers from a brain aneurysm sustained in 2020.

“As PAUL's been with me for more than 25 years, he made a huge impact in the sound and makeup of KENTUCKY THUNDER," said SKAGGS. "He's one of the best tenor singers in Bluegrass music, a first-class musician and a good friend. PAUL is a wonderful Christian brother as well, which has been more important to him than his great singing gift. His presence on stage and off will be missed!”

“Our hearts were heavy upon hearing the news of MIKE's brain aneurysm back last summer," added SKAGGS. "He has overcome so much and is working hard towards recovery. We can't wait to see him get back to fiddling, of which he is a master at such a young age. My wife SHARON and I, along with the band and crew, look forward to seeing him perform again soon and all of our prayers are with him at this time for GOD to heal him completely.”

