Distribution Deal

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS, signs a worldwide distribution agreement with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) AND VIRGIN MUSIC & ARTIST LABEL SERVICES (VIRGIN) that includes all physical and digital distribution channels, and creates a new label, RANGE MUSIC.

“RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS is a home for creators and managers alike,” stated RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS Co-Founder and Managing Partner, MATT GRAHAM. “As a collective of experienced managers who came from across the industry’s best companies, we benefit from a diversity of ideas, tastes and relationships that help to create a tremendous multiplier effect for our management clients and any artists that we partner with at our new RANGE MUSIC label. We endeavor to provide a safe harbor for artists and managers to grow and take advantage of our ample resources across the entire entertainment landscape.”

In a statement, CMG Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN and CMG President and COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER, “We are excited to be partnering with the great executive talent at RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS on our new venture, RANGE MUSIC, that will be devoted to artist development and utilize the best of VIRGIN and CAPITOL to achieve our goals.”

VIRGIN President JACQUELINE SATURN said, “Through our new partnership with RANGE, we can take advantage of VIRGIN’s ability to execute artist-friendly recording agreements and expedite the signing process, enabling us to focus on breaking artists and enhancing the careers of established talent, together."

