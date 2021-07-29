Another Tool To Help PDs & MDs

In a continued partnership, MEDIABASE and ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP give Christian AC PDs and MDs another tool to help with music decisions (NET NEWS 6/1). Fresh RATETHEMUSIC data is available every THURSDAY at 9a (ET).



For those who are unaware of RATETHEMUSIC, you can find out more here.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH recently included RATETHEMUSIC as a drop down on the Christian tab (see photo).





You can change age ranges and gender to see song testing scores. It defaults to Persons 12+. Take a look here and let us know what you think.

« see more Net News