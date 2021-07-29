Sold

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, MIKE REED and BILL CHRISTIAN's STAR CITY BROADCASTING, LLC (WAYPOINT MEDIA and VISION COMMUNICATIONS) is selling Country WYCM (Y95)/ATTICA, IN; Top 40 WAZY (Z96.5) and News-Talk WSHY-A-W282CJ (104.3 THE PATRIOT)/LAFAYETTE, IN; W222AS/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN; and Adult Hits WBPE (95.3 BOB FM)/BROOKSTON, IN to COASTAL TELEVISION BROADCASTING GROUP as part of a sale of several TV stations, the TV stations' LITTLE ROCK, AR-based "NewsHub," and NULOGIC DIGITAL MARKETING. No terms were announced by broker KALIL & CO.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were GOLDEN GATE SOCIETY FOR COATINGS TECHNOLOGY (KEBX-LP/PACHECO, CA, reduced facilities at temporary site); CSN INTERNATIONAL (WUJC/ST. MARKS, FL, reduced power due to "weak tube," and WGWS/ST. MARY'S CITY, MD. lightning strike damage); and SEEHAFER BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WLTU/MANITOWOC, WI. lower power due to lightning strike damage to transmitter, transmission line, and "perhaps the antenna").

