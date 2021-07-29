Steck (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former WMFE-F and WMFE-TV/ORLANDO Pres./CEO STEPHEN MCKENNEY STECK died SATURDAY morning (7/24) in ORLANDO after he was hit by a car while biking, WMFE is reporting. STECK was 77.

STECK began his career at ABC affiliate WLOF-TV (now WFTV)/ORLANDO in 1959 and worked at WMFE-TV (now WUCF-TV) from 1967, when he became Production Manager, through his 2008 retirement. He served as CEO from 1972 through 2006 and retired in 2008. He signed on WMFE-F in 1980. More recently, he founded the CARROLL MCKENNEY FOUNDATION FOR PUBLIC MEDIA, INC., a nonprofit producer of CENTRAL FLORIDA-centric programming including podcasts.

