Coming Soon

The ACE & TJ FAMILY is introducing ACE TJ 5G on SEPTEMBER 1st. They'll start things off in their home market, CHARLOTTE, NC, at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1). ACE & TJ will be made for 5G with 24/7 content for five platforms: radio, streaming, podcast, social media and internet.

In addition to syndicating the live full show to eight markets and an edited version, ACE & TJ ANYTIME, to five additional markets, the full ACE & TJ FAMILY of content will be available digitally thanks to the technology a 5G CHARLOTTE gives the show.

Markets will be able to incorporate THE ACE & TJ SHOW :60 second radio vignettes as content within stopsets and promoting an ACE & TJ SHOW and its digital content on local radio web platforms and apps.

More information about the new vignettes will be announced live on ACE & TJ’s live stream at AceTJ.com, The Ace & TJ App and the ACE & TJ CHANNEL on the iHeartRadio App FRIDAY (7/30) at 9a Eastern.

ACE commented, "For well over a decade we have talked about how exciting it will be when "the time" to do this finally arrives. That "time" is now and we couldn't be more excited to lead the charge for all personalities into a new world of opportunity."

TJ added, "There has never been a better time to take full control of our destiny. Being able to commit to digital and radio equally has been a long-time goal. We're excited, energized, & ready to go!"

« see more Net News