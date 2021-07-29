Now On Team Coco

Comedians DANIEL VAN KIRK and RORY SCOVEL's "PEN PALS WITH DANIEL & RORY" podcast, formerly with STARBURNS AUDIO, has moved to CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO podcast network via EARWOLF/STITCHER.

The show left STARBURNS after its JUNE 30th episode and posted three "mini-episodes" before debuting as part of TEAM COCO with WEDNESDAY's episode, featuring CASEY WILSON.

VAN KIRK also co-hosts "DUMB PEOPLE TOWN" with the SKLAR BROTHERS for STARBURNS.

