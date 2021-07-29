James

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS morning host CALEB JAMES departed the station TODAY (7/29). He co-hosted the show with MINDY WINKLER. The pair joined the station in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/30/19).

JAMES previously was PD for NRG MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9) and KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA. He is on the hunt for his next opportunity, preferably in the Midwest, although he tells ALL ACCESS "nothing is off the table." He can be reached at calebfar@gmail.com, or by phone at (317) 522-6603.

