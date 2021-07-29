New Competition/Web Series

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has unveiled its partnership with the live web series, SONG HOUSE LIVE and released tracks from the two artists that won its first songwriting challenge. Seven artists/songwriters, ALEC CHAMBERS, CAROLINE CARR, ATTIS, DIEGO FRAGNAUD, TYLER BRASH, OLIVIA BOEYINK and KLONDIKE BLONDE, are competing for a record deal with CAPITOL RECORDS.

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Pres. And COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER commented, "Partnering with SONG HOUSE LIVE presents CAPITOL with a unique opportunity in that it allows us to discover and nurture rising talent in real-time. Together with the SONG HOUSE LIVE team, we’re able to meet fans where they consume music faster than ever by accelerating the traditional artist development process through this innovative concept."

SONG HOUS LIVE's contestants are living together for six weeks in an upstate NEW YORK luxury mansion.

You can watch the SONG HOUSE LIVE teaser here.

