Expanding Leadership Team

Live event ticketing technology and analytics company LOGITIX is expanding it's leadership team and has appointed several new executives. With a deep background in ticketing analytics and products, STUART HALBERG has been promoted to CEO. Sports and entertainment executive KURT SCHNEIDER has been named Executive Chairperson. And LOGITIX is furthering its leadership team with the hirings of ERIC INGRAM as CFO and TRENT STEWART as Head of Engineering.

Halberg has spent the last seven years as LOGITIX’s SVP/Strategy & Analytics, overseeing data and product strategy, as well as playing an integral role in developing its PRICING INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM. SCHNEIDER is the former CEO of the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS, where he rejuvenated the iconic brand and introduced the organization to a new generation of fans around the world producing record revenue and ticket sales year after year. INGRAM comes to LOGITIX after serving seven years as CFO at TRACTMANAGER, a SAAS provider for insights and compliance in the healthcare sector. During ERIC’s time at TractManager, he led several initiatives resulting in 4x revenue growth. STEWART joins LOGITIX after spending more than two years with SALESFORCE as a Director/Software Engineering, where he was responsible for infrastructure building services and leading the development efforts of SALESFORCE Government Cloud to support the US Government's adoption of SALESFORCE.

HALBERG said, “We have an incredible team here at LOGITIX and I’m thrilled to take on the role of CEO. This is an exciting time as our partners welcome fans back to venues around the world. Our industry is ready for evolution and innovation, and we look forward to bringing our platform and services to our partners.”

SCHNEIDER said, “With the thousands and thousands of live events we produced at WWE and the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS, I’ve seen the evolution of the ticketing industry from waiting on the box office to open to up-to-the-minute dynamic pricing across all outlets. LOGITIX brings an offering of unique services to benefit every ticket seller in 2021 and beyond.”





